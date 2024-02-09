Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $180.34 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Medtronic worth $180,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $84.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

