SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.58. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 75,041 shares changing hands.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $613.54 million and a P/E ratio of -35.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

