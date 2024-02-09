Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$77.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.77.

TSE SLF traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$71.21. 363,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$60.01 and a 52-week high of C$71.34.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

