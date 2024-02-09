Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on March 28th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF opened at C$71.03 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$71.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The company has a market cap of C$41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.