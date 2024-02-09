Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

NYSE SLF opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,481,000 after purchasing an additional 336,042 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $7,572,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

