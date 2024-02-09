Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.581 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLF opened at $52.79 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

