Sui Hits One Day Trading Volume of $492.68 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003693 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sui has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $492.68 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,931,966 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,165,931,966.173846 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.57033867 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $281,492,539.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

