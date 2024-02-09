Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53.76

Substratum (SUB) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $53.76 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,943.95 or 0.99874845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010222 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00186384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036138 USD and is up 49.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $53.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

