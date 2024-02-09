StockNews.com Upgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE:CBT opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $86.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cabot by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

