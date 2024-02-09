StockNews.com Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to “Buy”

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

