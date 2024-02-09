StockNews.com Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.