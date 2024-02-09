StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TRX opened at $0.32 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.