StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of TRX opened at $0.32 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.