StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
