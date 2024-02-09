StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.77.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at LiqTech International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.