StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at LiqTech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 over the last 90 days. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

