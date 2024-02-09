StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

CVR opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.14.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

