StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASM. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
