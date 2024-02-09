STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $265.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.60.

NYSE STE opened at $220.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

