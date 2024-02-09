Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

