Stephens Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $16.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential downside of 62.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 27,304,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,939,152. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last three months. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.