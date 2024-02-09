State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.59 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.4% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 101.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $328.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $330.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.38.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

