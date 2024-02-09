State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,070 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $42,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.06. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $203.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

