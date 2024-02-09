Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.070-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.3 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.43.

SBUX opened at $96.59 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 142.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

