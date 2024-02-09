Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SXI. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $154.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.33%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at $732,186.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

