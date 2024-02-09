Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 381.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

