Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPHR. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.33. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

