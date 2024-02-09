SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 91,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 85,302 shares.The stock last traded at $54.61 and had previously closed at $54.67.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $812.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

