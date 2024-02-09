SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $187.64. 3,423,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.