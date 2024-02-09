Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sotera Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

SHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 408,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,217 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 699.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 103,322 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

