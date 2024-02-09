Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of €1.18 ($1.27) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 3,158 ($39.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,042.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,946.74. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,528 ($31.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,366 ($42.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,830 ($48.01) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($43.88) to GBX 3,400 ($42.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

