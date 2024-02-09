Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

