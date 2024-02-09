Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

