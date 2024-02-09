Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.