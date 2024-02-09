Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sientra Price Performance

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Sientra has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

