Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

SIEGY traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $91.78. 79,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,862. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.31 and a twelve month high of $94.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.8823 per share. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

