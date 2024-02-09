Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.24. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 1,363,654 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

