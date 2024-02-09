SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Critical Comparison

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SHF alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83% CNFinance 9.73% 4.33% 1.20%

Risk & Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SHF and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SHF currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.09%. Given SHF’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than CNFinance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SHF and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 4.66 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.39 CNFinance $260.58 million N/A $20.11 million $0.33 6.48

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNFinance beats SHF on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.