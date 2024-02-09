Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

GM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

