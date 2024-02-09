Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 943,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 89,550 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,908,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 259,873 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 186.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQC opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

