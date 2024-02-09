Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $282.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.19 and its 200 day moving average is $404.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

