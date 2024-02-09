SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $405.44 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. SelectQuote updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
SelectQuote Stock Up 5.8 %
SelectQuote stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Institutional Trading of SelectQuote
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 271.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 88.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
