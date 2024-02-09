SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($12.02).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 863 ($10.82) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
