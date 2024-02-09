SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($12.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 863 ($10.82) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday.

SEGRO stock traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 835 ($10.47). 2,288,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,793. The stock has a market cap of £10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 862.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 784.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 913 ($11.45).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

