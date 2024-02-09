Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.67%.
Secom Stock Up 2.4 %
SOMLY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. 22,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.
About Secom
