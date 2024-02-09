Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Secom Stock Up 2.4 %

SOMLY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. 22,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

Get Secom alerts:

About Secom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.