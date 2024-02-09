Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.67%.
Secom Stock Performance
Secom stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 22,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.22.
