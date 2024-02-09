Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Secom Stock Performance

Secom stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 22,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

