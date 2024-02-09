Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SEA were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 1,966,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.