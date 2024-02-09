Scotiabank Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$148.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$148.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$167.56.

CTC.A stock traded down C$1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$148.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$131.46 and a 1 year high of C$189.82. The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. In other news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

