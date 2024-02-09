Scotiabank Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.23.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

SLF stock opened at C$71.03 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.