Scotiabank Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$35.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.18.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.53. The stock has a market cap of C$54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$30.46. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6332518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

