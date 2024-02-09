Scotiabank Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $70.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.86.

DT stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after buying an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,099,000 after buying an additional 555,739 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after purchasing an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

