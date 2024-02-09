Scotiabank Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$22.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$22.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AP.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.86.

AP.UN stock opened at C$17.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.24. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

