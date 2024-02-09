Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

